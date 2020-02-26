Toronto set to sign Wigan duo

Toronto Wolfpack have bolstered their squad with the signing of two Wigan Warriors youngsters.

The Wolfpack have signed Jack Wells and Ben Kilner on month-long loans in order to add further depth to their squad for the next four weeks of the campaign.

Wells, 22, made his Wigan debut as an 18-year-old and went on to play 13 times in the 2017 season. However, he hasn’t played for the club’s first-team since and spent last season on playing in the Championship for Swinton, playing 16 times and scoring three tries.

Meanwhile, prop forward Kilner also earned experience in the Championship last year during spells with Dewsbury and Rochdale, playing ten times in total.

They will help fill the void left by Jon Wilkin, who will miss a month due to a knee operation, and Darcy Lussick, who remains injured.

“Both Ben (Kilner) and Jack (Wells) have impressed us during the offseason with their efforts and application,” Wigan Warriors executive director, Kris Radlinski said.

“This opportunity has presented itself for them both to experience Super League rugby and get some much needed game-time, which we believe will beneficial for all parties concerned. They’re two promising forwards, who will benefit from time on the pitch and under Brian McDermott they have a great coach to work under.”