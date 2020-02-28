Toronto suffer huge injury blow as Singleton is ruled out for months

Toronto Wolfpack have been dealt a huge blow after Brad Singleton was ruled our for four months with rupture keen ligaments.

The prop, Toronto’s top tackler in the opening four rounds, suffered the injury in the club’s defeat to Warrington and their fears were realised when scans confirmed the extent of his injury.

It is the worst possible news for the Wolfpack, whose squad is already light due to the small numbers in their squad.

Singleton has suffered a full rupture of his lateral medial ligament, which will require surgery.

Darcy Lussick and Gadwin Springer are also currently unavailable, leaving the Wolfpack incredibly light down the middle.