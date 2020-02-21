Toronto will not lose an interchange despite late squad amendment

Toronto Wolfpack will not lose the use of an interchange in tonight’s game with Warrington despite making a late change to their squad, the RFL have confirmed.

The Wolfpack confirmed Greg Worthington had been recalled from his loan spell at Featherstone for the game against the Wolves and would be added to their 21-man squad for the contest.

However, that had prompted some to believe they would lose an interchange for the game, with rules added to the start of the season dictating that clubs would now name an initial 21-man squad, rather than 19, but would be penalised an interchange if they played anyone outside of their initial squad.

But when contacted by TotalRL, the RFL confirmed Toronto had followed protocol and would not be punished.

A statement said: “We’re satisfied that Toronto have followed the correct process in being open about their desire to bring Worthington back and leaving a space within their 21 to accommodate him. Are they allowed to add him without losing an interchange/substitute? He’s classed as a new signing so no, they don’t.”

Meanwhile, the RFL clarified Toronto’s statement that they have recalled the centre for one game before they send him back to Featherstone to continue his loan spell.

“A player can be recalled after the loan has been in place for the 28-day minimum. How long he then stays with his parent club for is then a matter for the two clubs. He can subsequently be loaned back out again after playing one match, but the new loan must then remain in place for a new minimum of 28 days before any further recall can be actioned.”