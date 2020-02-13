Toronto Wolfpack have run out of players

They’re less than three games into the season and Toronto no longer have 17 fit players.

The Wolfpack were already down to 18 available players ahead of their trip to Wigan.

But Jon Wilkin was forced to pull out of the match in the warm-up before his replacement at loose forward, James Cunningham, was withdrawn in the opening seven minutes due to a hamstring injury.

They join Joe Mellor and Darcy Lussick on the sidelines while Sonny Bill Williams is back in New Zealand for the birth of his child. Chase Stanley is still unavailable despite Toronto expressing confidence in him arriving this week. Greg Worthington is on loan at Featherstone.

Despite the setbacks, Toronto went ahead against Wigan through Matty Russell but trail 10-4 at the break following tries through Harry Smith and Bevan French.