Toronto Wolfpack kicked out of Super League

Toronto Wolfpack’s re-submission to Super League has been rejected.

A vote of 8-4, with one abstention, saw the Wolfpack kicked out of the competition for good.

Leeds, St Helens, Catalans and the RFL voted in favour of the Canadian club, Warrington abstained while the rest, including Super League, voted against them.

It leaves the club in limbo and staring at an uncertain future as a result of the decision. Prospective new owner Carlo LiVolsi had said his takeover was subject to Super League readmission.

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone said: “The Board accepts that the decision to reject Toronto Wolfpack’s application will divide the game’s fans – but on the evidence presented to us, it would not be right for the development of the competition for Super League to accommodate a team in Canada in 2021.

“Every opportunity has been given to Toronto Wolfpack to provide the assurances our clubs need.

“However, our review of the club’s recent submission identified a number of areas of concern, particularly regarding the aggressive revenue targets on which the financial forecasts are based.

“As part of our comprehensive investigation into this whole subject , Super League appointed an independent committee of sports industry experts, with representation from The RFL, to examine commercial opportunities for rugby league in Canada.

“Its findings were unanimous – that operating a team in a fiercely competitive North American sports market was non-strategic and added no material incremental revenue to Super League in the short or medium term.

“Separately, it was also apparent that no assessment of the scale and accessibility of the commercial growth that might accrue to the sport from entering the Canadian market was ever completed prior to the club’s first entry into the sport.”

A meeting tomorrow will be held to discuss how Super League will shape up next season, either with 11 or 12 teams, as well as the conclusion of the current season.