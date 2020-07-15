Toronto’s Liam Kay set for Wakefield return

Wakefield Trinity have finalised a deal to sign Toronto Wolfpack winger Liam Kay, TotalRL understands.

The Wolfpack’s all-time leading try-scorer is believed to be joining Trinity with immediate effect and has signed a deal that will keep him with the club next season.

An official announcement is expected before the weekend.

League Express revealed several weeks ago Wakefield were chasing their former winger, with Kay starting his career with the club.

He played a handful of Super League games for the club before heading to the Championship, becoming one of the competition’s most prolific wingers for a number of years.

Kay was Toronto’s first-ever signing and has gone on to score 66 tries in 70 games for the club.

But he will now leave the club with the Wolfpack looking clean up their salary cap. that said, it will come as another concerning piece of news to their supporters amid concerns visa issues may result in them being unable to play again this season.

Club owner David Argyle has warned all seven of their overseas players may be deported or refused entry back to the country as they’ve surpassed six months in the country, which their current visas allow.

Kay’s departure means another member down on their squad, which was the lowest in Super League before the season went into lockdown. Andy Ackers has also left to join Salford and their loan deals for Wigan youngsters Jack Wells and Ben Kilner have expired. Should their overseas players be unable to stay in the country, they would currently have just a 15-man squad.