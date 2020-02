The Total Rugby League Show returns to discuss this week’s big news stories, as well as to preview this weekend’s matches in Super League, Championship and League 1.

On the show, Ben was joined by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, Matthew Shaw Editor of TotalRL.com and by The Guardian’s Aaron Bower.

In addition, we also discuss the community game this week, as we’re joined by Bentley ARLFC and Wigan St Judes.