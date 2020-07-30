Toulouse captain to depart

Toulouse captain Con Mika will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Samoa international joined the club in 2016 and scored 26 tries in 96 games.

But he will depart with the season now over.

“Sometimes we have to make difficult decisions in life and that was one of them,” he said.

“I am sad to leave but I am extremely proud to have been part of this club and I really enjoyed my four years here.

“The City of Rose has seen the birthplace of our children and will always keep a special place in our hearts. I want to thank the club, my teammates and Sylvain and his staff. Thank you also to the fans for welcoming me to your city. With my family, we will be forever grateful.”