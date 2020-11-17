Toulouse confirm Dom Peyroux capture

Toulouse Olympique have confirmed the signature of St Helens forward Dom Peyroux.

As first revealed by League Express, the Saints back-rower joins the French club for 2021 as part of their ambitions plans.

The second Saint heading to Toulouse, he follows Joseph Paulo to the club for next year.

“I would like to thank Sylvain Houles and Bernard Sarrazain for this great opportunity,” said Peyroux, who has signed a two-year deal.

“I have always wanted to travel to France, play rugby and experience the culture and the lifestyle. I think Toulouse have a solid base of players/staff and I will do everything in my power to help the TO move forward to the Super League.”