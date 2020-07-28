Toulouse confirm Mitch Garbutt move

Toulouse Olympique have confirmed the capture of Hull Kingston Rovers prop Mitch Garbutt.

League Express revealed the Championship club were close to completing a deal for the two-time Super League winner, and they have now confirmed his arrival on a two-year deal.

Garbutt will see out the season with the Robins but has agreed to cut ties on his deal with the club, which ran until the end of 2021.

“I am very honoured to have the opportunity to join Toulouse Olympique,” he said.

“I only come for one goal, to help the club get into the Super League.

“After speaking with Sylvain (Houles), the decision was very easy to make and I look forward to playing in blue and white in a very spectacular style of rugby.”

Robins head coach Tony Smith added: “We wish Mitch all the best for the future. We’re all confident that he’s going to finish out the season strong with the club.

“He’s been a fantastic servant for us and we are all extremely grateful for his contributions.”