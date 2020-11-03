Toulouse Olympique apply for Super League

French club Toulouse Olympique have launched their bid to enter Super League in 2021.

The competition is set to pick a club to replace Toronto Wolfpack after their reapplication from the league was rejected on Monday.

Toulouse, who have established themselves as one of the top clubs outside Super League, wanted little time and launched a video expressing their interest in entry.

In a statement, they said: “Further to the double announcement that Toronto will not be in Super League in 2021 and that the competition will have 12 clubs, the Toulouse Olympique XIII will apply to enter the competition next season.”

Toulouse play at the 19,500-capacity Stade Ernest-Wallon Stadium, which is also the home of French rugby union side Stade Toulousain.

They have spent the last four years in the Championship, making the top four in 2018 and 2019.