Exciting fullback Mark Kheirallah has signed a new contract with Toulouse.

The Australian, widely regarded as one of the competition’s best players, has extended his stay at the club he has represented since 2012.

In his time at the club, he has scored a phenomenal 137 tries in 183 games.

“I’m very happy and excited to keep playing Toulouse,” he said.

“We have embarked on a project that has not yet been completed. I’m determined to go through with it.”