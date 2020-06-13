Toulouse star signs new deal

Junior Vaivai has signed a new two-year deal with Toulouse.

The former Hull KR talent joined the club last season and took to France by storm, scoring six tries in 11 games so far.

Vaivai, who is related to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, said: “First of all, I would like to thank my father in paradise for allowing me to have this opportunity.

“I’m really happy to stay two more seasons at TO. We have a great group, working hard every day, as well as a very successful staff who know how to make sure we are at our best every weekend. My family and I are excited to stay in Toulouse and continue to learn French. I hope our fans are well after the crisis we’ve been through and be able to find them soon.”