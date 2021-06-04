‘Tree for a Try’ at Rugby League World Cup 2021

Rugby League World Cup 2021 and Official Logistics Partner, Kuehne+Nagel, have announced a tournament time campaign, ‘Tree for a Try’, to deliver a long lasting impact beyond the conclusion of the event this year and to support the tournament’s commitment to delivering the most sustainable Rugby League World Cup ever.

Kuehne+Nagel has pledged to plant a tree for every try scored, in all sixty-one matches across the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair tournaments, as part of their ongoing sustainability goals.

As one of the world’s leading logistic companies, Kuehne+Nagel is committed to protecting the environment. It has created industry-leading initiatives such as the Net Zero Carbon programme [1], and over 300 sustainability initiatives by colleagues, including reducing plastic in the workplace and driving recycling activities.

The trees via the RLWC2021 ‘Tree for a Try’ initiative will predominantly be planted in Brazil, working with the non-profit organisation, SOS Mata Atlantica to provide a more temperate climate most conducive tor growth, and further aligning with the South American nation who will be competing in the Women’s tournament for the first time at RLWC2021.

Twenty-one ceremonial trees will also be planted across RLWC2021 host towns and cities in England, and this follows Kuehne+Nagel planting a tree for the birthday of each of their employees this year.

The ‘Tree for a Try’ initiative was launched by Ireland international and Salford Red Devils’ forward, Oliver Roberts, along with children from the Oakwood Avenue Primary School in Warrington, a RLWC2021 host town.

RLWC2021 pledged their commitment to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework in 2018, aiming to minimise sport’s impact on the environment and, specifically, greenhouse gas emissions.

Jonathan Neill, Commercial Director at RLWC2021, said: “Last year RLWC2021 published a Sustainability Charter to outline how we would leave a positive impact on the sport of Rugby League, our host cities and towns, venues and the wider environment.

“The Charter has three pillars – environmental, social and economic – and Kuehne+Nagel’s ‘Tree for a Try’ initiative is a superb example of working with a partner who shares our sustainability values and ambitions. We will also jointly and creatively promote sustainability via a high-profile commitment at the tournament and recognise that collective effort across the sports sector can have a huge impact.”

Brian Cox, UK National Director at Kuehne+Nagel, said: “At Kuehne+Nagel, we are committed to looking at sustainability and the protection of the environment. Trees play a crucial role in supporting our environment and us, helping to capture carbon and cool our climate.

“By partnering with the RLWC on this nature-based initiative we have a fantastic way to help build a lasting legacy and make a meaningful difference. We want every nation competing in the RLWC2021 tournament to score their record number of tries, so we can plant as many trees as possible.”