Trinity on course financially

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are the latest Super League club to report encouraging rises in season-ticket sales.

Trinity are an impressive 12 per cent up on last year’s sales, despite coming desperately close to falling out of Super League in 2019.

They only secured their top-flight status on the final day of the season with victory against London Broncos, but are way ahead of 2019 ticket sales and look set to post a significant increase on their matchday crowds in 2020.

Salford revealed to League Express last month that they were significantly ahead of last year’s sales at this point in proceedings for 2020, with a number of other clubs also hoping to post big increases across Super League.

Meanwhile, chief executive Michael Carter has updated supporters with the latest news on Belle Vue’s long-awaited redevelopment.

He said: “There’s been a hell of a lot of work done since the last kick of a ball last season. We’re still heading through the planning process to get the first phase up and running, which is the East Stand.

“That’s the one we wanted to do first. We’ve engaged with architects, traffic survey guys, ecologists and a whole range of people, all geared up to getting this application ready. We feel we’re near to having that application complete and ready to go.

“We will be staying at Belle Vue. We own it, and this is our ground and what we’re focussing on. In hindsight, should we have done this six years ago? Probably, but the focus is still on redeveloping this place. We want it to be a proud building for the community of Wakefield, not just for the club.”

Carter also admitted that events outside the world of rugby have also caused the redevelopment to take longer than anticipated.

He said: “Brexit and the General Election have knocked us back, because the Council have limitations on what they can do while there’s an election going on. But the Council have been fantastic for the last 18 months, and there’s a new leader coming in on December 1st who is a big fan of the club.”

