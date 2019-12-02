Richardson impresses Powell

DARYL POWELL has picked out Danny Richardson as the man who has impressed him most in the early stages of Castleford’s pre-season regime.

The Tigers’ new halfback has caught the eye of Powell following his move from St Helens, claiming he has adapted to life in amber and black very quickly.

“He’s come in and made a mark straight away,” Powell said.

“He’s just been awesome, top quality. He’s a fit kid and fitted straight in. He’s keen to develop his potential.

“His communication is so impressive. Truey (Jake Trueman) is pretty quiet and young, but Danny has grabbed it straight away and communicated with everyone; it’s been outstanding. He’s no shrinking violet, that’s for sure. He’s replacing Galey (Luke Gale) who is a dominant halfback, but he’s done everything I’ve wanted so far.”

Richardson is a near certainty to start the season as first-choice in Powell’s team, though the Castleford coach insists he is flexible about what his first team of the year will look like.

“I’ve got an open mind,” he said.

“Players are performing in pre-season to earn a spot. You have an indication in your mind and a starting point, but people change your mind. That’s what pre-season is all about, giving people an opportunity. Perhaps we’ve not been in a great position previously with regards to that, but I think we’ve got options this year.”

