Trinity sign Escaré on two-week loan

Wakefield Trinity have signed Morgan Escaré from Salford Red Devils on an initial two-week loan deal.

Escaré, who played for the club on loan in 2019, boosts the Trinity squad at a crucial period, given the unavailability of Max Jowitt and Lee Gaskell, which leaves Willie Poching’s side short at fullback as they face a crucial game on Friday against Toulouse Olympique.

Escaré will go straight into the squad for the home clash against Toulouse.

“We’re going through a shortage of stocks in our fullback position so we had a look around and to be able to get someone of Morgan’s experience, position and standing in the game, will be more than helpful for us going ahead,” said Poching.

“I’m really grateful and thankful to Salford for allowing us to have Morgan for the next few weeks to begin with.

“Morgan is excited to be playing Super League again and we’re excited to have him run out for us on Friday.”