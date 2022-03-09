Talking Rugby League: Shadow England team shows depth available to Shaun Wane

They always say that you can judge the strength of a representative squad by the quality of the players who weren’t selected for it.

So after last week’s announcement by Shaun Wane of the 30 players who will prepare for England for this autumn’s World Cup and the mid-season game against the Combined Nations All Stars, here is a shadow team made up of players who were not included:

Jake Connor (Hull FC), Josh Charnley (Warrington Wolves), Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils), Josh Griffin (Hull FC), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Jordan Abdull (Hull KR), Luke Gale (Hull FC), Brad Singleton (Wigan Warriors), Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons), Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Josh Jones (Huddersfield Giants), Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers); Subs: Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos), Jordan Lane (Hull FC), Joe Batchelor (St Helens), Olly Holmes (Warrington Wolves).

I don’t think that looks a bad squad.

