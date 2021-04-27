Trinity take fullback on loan

WAKEFIELD have taken Huddersfield fullback Olly Ashall-Bott on loan.

Trinity have experienced Ryan Hampshire out with a broken jaw while Max Jowitt is a concern ahead of Friday’s home Super League clash with Catalans after taking a blow to the head during the defeat at Hull.

Meanwhile Alex Walker, the other fullback in the squad, has had a back problem this season.

The 23-year-old Ashall-Bott’s switch is for an initial two weeks, but could be extended.

The former Widnes and London Broncos player joined Huddersfield during the closed-season.

He had signed for Ottawa, but the Canadian club then postponed their debut season in League 1.

Ashall-Bott’s only Huddersfield appearance came in the warm-up match against Leeds.

Wakefield already have Huddersfield winger Innes Senior on a season-long loan.

Huddersfield have sanctioned Ashall-Bott’s switch despite having fullback Ash Golding out with a shoulder injury.

Darnell McIntosh and Lee Gaskell have both taken the role in Golding’s absence.

