Trinity take fullback on loan

WAKEFIELD have taken Huddersfield fullback Olly Ashall-Bott on loan.
Trinity have experienced Ryan Hampshire out with a broken jaw while Max Jowitt is a concern ahead of Friday’s home Super League clash with Catalans after taking a blow to the head during the defeat at Hull.
Meanwhile Alex Walker, the other fullback in the squad, has had a back problem this season.
The 23-year-old Ashall-Bott’s switch is for an initial two weeks, but could be extended.
The former Widnes and London Broncos player joined Huddersfield during the closed-season.
He had signed for Ottawa, but the Canadian club then postponed their debut season in League 1.
Ashall-Bott’s only Huddersfield appearance came in the warm-up match against Leeds.
Wakefield already have Huddersfield winger Innes Senior on a season-long loan.
Huddersfield have sanctioned Ashall-Bott’s switch despite having fullback Ash Golding out with a shoulder injury.
Darnell McIntosh and Lee Gaskell have both taken the role in Golding’s absence.