Trio return for Salford as Walker returns for Wakefield

Salford will be able to call upon Lee Mossop, Dan Sarginson and Josh Johnson for Sunday’s game against Wakefield.

The trio missed last week’s defeat to Leeds through injury but are in contention for this week’s match.

Meanwhile, Alex Walker could make his debut for the club after recovering from an ankle injury suffered in pre-season.

He is in the squad along with Chris Green and Connor Bailey, though Ryan Hampshire and Joe Arundel are absent following injuries suffered last week.

Red Devils: Evalds, Welham, Sarginson, Lolohea, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Johnson, Greenwood, Williams, Sio, Kear, Jones, Roberts.

Trinity: Walker, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Miller, Wood, Ashurst, Kirmong, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Green, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, King, Wood, Atkins, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarrete.