Tuimavave voted Hull FC Player of the Year

Carlos Tuimavave has been crowned Hull FC’s Player of the Year for 2020 during tonight’s virtual awards ceremonyh.

The Kiwi centre picked up three of the five performance-related awards on offer, also claiming the Players Player of the Year award and the Try of the Season award (with SS Testing) for his effort against St Helens in February.

Hull’s top appearance maker and top try-scorer in 2020, the Samoan found himself to be one of the most consistent performers across the first-team squad through a disjointed season, celebrating his success with a new four-year deal last month which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2024 season.

Tuimavave picked up the big award of the night, the Player of the Year award, having been selected by the coaching staff, while also impressing his peers by claiming the Players Player award too.

Over 1,500 votes were cast for the Try of the Season award, with Tuimavave battling off competition from the likes of Ratu Naulago and Jordan Lane to bag a hat-trick of awards.

It was also a memorable night for young loose-forward Joe Cator, who claimed two awards on the night following an impressive debut season with his boyhood club.

Cator was named the Young Player of the Year, as well as receiving the recognition of the Hull supporters being crowned the Supporters Player of the Year.

Close to 2000 votes were cast by fans in the Supporters Player of the Year vote, with Cator coming up trumps with 31% of the vote.