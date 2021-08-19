Two games postponed this week

Two matches have been postponed this week – one in the Super League and one in the Championship.

Tonight’s game between Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons at the Halliwell Jones Stadium has been called off, while Sunday’s Championship clash between Newcastle Thunder and London Broncos at Kingston Park has also been postponed.

“Within the last 24 hours four members of Catalans Dragons’ essential staff have tested positive for Covid-19 – three of them this morning shortly before the squad were due to fly to England. Under the RFL’s Multiple Cases Framework, the Dragons will now await further instruction from the Multiple Cases Group,” said a statement on the Warrington website.

“Match tickets purchased can be transferred to our next home fixture against St Helens. Please visit the official club store to process this. If not transferred, tickets will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.

“Consideration will be given to rearrangement, although the Betfred Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.”

The match was due to be televised on Sky Sports, who have not yet confirmed whether they will switch their cameras tonight to Emerald Headingley Stadium for the clash between Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants, where the guest of honour will be Rob Burrow.

Sunday’s clash between Thunder and the Broncos has been postponed because of Covid issues in the Newcastle camp.