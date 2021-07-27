Two more matches off as Salford suffer Covid cases

SALFORD’S next two Super League games, at home to Hull KR on Thursday and away to Wakefield on Monday, have been postponed due to Covid issues at the club.

Under RFL protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable as a result of Covid, either through positive tests or as close contacts. Salford have exceeded this threshold.

The postponed games will be added to the growing list for possible rearrangement, although the league table is to be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.