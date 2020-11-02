Two more Tigers fixtures cancelled after more Covid cases

Castleford Tigers’ next two games against Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils have been cancelled after four more Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the club.

The Tigers’ game against the Giants was called off last Friday after 13 players tested positive for Coronavirus but with more cases confirmed, the club’s shutdown has been extended.

A decision on Castleford’s round 22 fixture against Wakefield Trinity will be made at a later date with two further rounds of testing set for this week.

The Tigers are eighth in Super League after only two wins post-lockdown.