Two-point drop goals heading to the NRL

The NRL has introduced a number of new rules for the 2021 season – including a two-point drop goal.

A team will be awarded two points for landing an attempt from outside the 40 metres in an unexpected move from the competition.

“Providing the opportunity for a two-point play will give teams incentive to make attacking plays to get into field goal range at the end of a half,” said Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys.

“It will also ensure teams who are down by one or two points in the dying moments of a match have a better opportunity to win a game or go to golden point.”

The ‘six again’ rule will also remain while other rules have been introduced, including one in which a player will be interchanged if the trainer asks for the game to be stopped.