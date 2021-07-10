Two Super League matches postponed

Two Betfred Super League fixtures scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday July 11) have been postponed under the Covid Fixture Protocols.

Hull FC have postponed their match against Leigh Centurions after a third member of their senior squad tested positive, with a fourth symptomatic player awaiting the result of a PCR test. Four more members of their top 25 paid players are also required to isolate as close contacts, taking them to the threshold of seven senior players unavailable as a result of Covid-19, which permits a postponement.

Warrington Wolves have postponed their match at Hull KR with four players in their senior squad now either confirmed positives or symptomatic, in addition to three more required to isolate as close contacts – again taking them to the threshold of seven. Two non-playing staff members have also tested positive.

Both Hull FC and Warrington have additional players from outside their top 25 ruled out through either positive tests or as close contacts, which in addition to a number of other selection issues has frustrated their attempts to do everything possible to fulfil the fixtures, notwithstanding the Covid Fixture Protocols.

The clubs will now liaise with the RFL about a possible rearrangement of the fixtures – although the Betfred Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.