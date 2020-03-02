Two Super League players suspended

Two players have suspended after being charged by the Match Review Panel.

St Helens’ Aaron Smith and Huddersfield’s Suaia Matagi have both received one-match bans following offences in the last round of action.

Smith has been charged for a trip, while Matagi has received a Grade A dangerous contact charge.

They are the only players to receive suspensions this week, with Toronto’s Bodene Thompson and Warrington’s Ben Murdoch-Masila avoiding suspension despite being carded last week.

Murdoch-Masila was sin-binned for a high tackle on Murdoch-Masila while Thompson was red-carded for a shoulder to the head. However, their on-field punishments have been deemed sufficient.