Two Super League players suspended

   March 2, 2020

Two players have suspended after being charged by the Match Review Panel.

St Helens’ Aaron Smith and Huddersfield’s Suaia Matagi have both received one-match bans following offences in the last round of action.

Smith has been charged for a trip, while Matagi has received a Grade A dangerous contact charge.

They are the only players to receive suspensions this week, with Toronto’s Bodene Thompson and Warrington’s Ben Murdoch-Masila avoiding suspension despite being carded last week.

Murdoch-Masila was sin-binned for a high tackle on Murdoch-Masila while Thompson was red-carded for a shoulder to the head. However, their on-field punishments have been deemed sufficient.