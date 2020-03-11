Two Wigan in line for Super League debuts

Squads have been released ahead of a Lancashire derby as Salford host Wigan on Friday live on Sky Sports.

Salford have made just a single change to the side that suffered their third consecutive defeat late-on to Catalan on Saturday, with Josh Johnson replacing Jack Ormondroyd in Ian Watson’s side. Welsh International Elliot Kear will be looking to maintain his place for Friday, after impressing on his Salford debut last week.

Wigan are forced into two changes due to Ben Flower and Oliver Partington receiving two and four match suspensions respectively. Therefore, Adrian Lam has drafted in two young back-rowers in the form of James McDonnell and Harry Rushton, who are named in the first-team squad for the first time. Liam Marshall, fresh off his long-term contract extension, remains in the side.

Salford: Evalds, Welham, Sarginson, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Johnson, Williams, Sio, Kear, Roberts

Wigan: Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, Burgess, Isa, Farrell, Smithies, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings, McDonnell, Rushton