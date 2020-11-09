Tyla Hepi signs new one-year deal at Castleford

Tyla Hepi will remain at Castleford Tigers for at least one more year after the club triggered a second year in his contract.

Hepi joined from Toulouse in the off-season and has been an integral part of Daryl Powell’s first-team squad since Super League’s resumption back in July.

The prop originally signed a one-year deal with an option of an additional second year, which has now been triggered.

The 27-year-old is already looking forward to next season and believes it will play a huge role in his personal development; “My goals next season are to be a big asset to the team and club and ultimately be happy, to keep working hard and earn some silverware with this great historical club and give this town what it deserves.”

Voicing his high-praise, head coach Daryl Powell said: “His energy and enthusiasm for the game is outstanding and I look forward to seeing him improve as he thrives in Super League.”