Tyson Frizell set for Newcastle Knights

Reports in Australia have emerged that Tyson Frizell is set to sign for Newcastle Knights.

The St George Illawarra Dragons forward is understood to have accepted a $2million contract, ahead of next season, running for a total of three years.

This is despite the current coronavirus pandemic meaning all contract registrations are on hold, with no certainty over how the salary cap of each team when the competition returns.

But the break in the NRL, which was suspended earlier this week, has given the Australia and Wales international the opportunity to make up his mind, going the way of the Knights.

The Dragons were keen to hold on to the back-rower, however, offering an improved contract from the one first proposed in January.