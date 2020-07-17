Veteran Catalans prop to depart

Catalans Dragons prop Antoni Maria will leave the club at the end of the season.

Maria, 33, is in his second spell with the club, making 66 appearances in total.

“I would like to thank the club for the seven years I have spent here,” he said.

“The Catalans Dragons have allowed me to live on my passion and I am very grateful.

“After this season, the timing is right for me to move on and start a new chapter with another great French club, Lezignan. I obviously wish to finish on a high with my teammates and I will continue to work hard every day to help the team go as far as possible in the competition.

“Finally, I would like to thank all the fans, I will only keep great memories of my years spent at the club.”