Virtual rugby league will take place this weekend

Rugby League will take place this weekend… virtually.

York City Knights and Featherstone Rovers will lock horns in the inaugural Chris Spurr Cup, billed as a live tweet event.

The Knights, who will boast coach James Ford in the centres, while Percy the Pit Pony will be the Rovers captain.

The game kicks of at 33pm, with the whole game being live tweeted by both clubs.

Fans can get further engrossed in the experience by buying virtual food and other items.

For more info, go to: http://yorkcityknights.com/club/knights-face-rovers-virtual-glory/