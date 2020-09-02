Wakefield and Leeds postponed after Covid-19 cases

Leeds Rhinos’ game with Wakefield Trinity has been called off.

Two Trinity players tested positive for Covid-19 this week, including one who played in last week’s game with Warrington.

As a result, the game has been called off and the Rhinos will now not play this weekend, with Catalans unable to travel after their outbreak last week.

Warrington will play Hull FC despite the fact several of their players are being forced to isolate after being identified by the RFL’s track and trace system.

Salford and Castleford, who were due to play on Thursday at 2:30, will now instead take the 8:15 spot previously occupied by Leeds and Wakefield.

Thursday

Hull KR v Wigan (18:00)

Salford v Castleford (20:15)

Friday

Huddersfield v St Helens (18:00)

Warrington v Hull FC (20:15)