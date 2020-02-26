Wakefield ban duo for life

Wakefield have handed out two lifetime bans following the use of smoke bombs and general anti-social behaviour.

Trinity posted pictures of several men they wanted to speak to regarding incidents in a recent match.

Two have now been identified and banned while a third has been cleared of any wrongdoing after assisting the club with their enquiries.

A club statement read: Wakefield Trinity would like to reiterate that the club have a ZERO tolerance policy when it comes to smoke bombs and anti-social behaviour and anyone caught will be handed a life ban from attending any games. These people are not welcome at our Club in any way, shape or form.”