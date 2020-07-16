Wakefield confirm Liam Kay capture

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the signing of Toronto Wolfpack winger Liam Kay.

The Wolfpack’s all-time leading try-scorer has joined the club on loan until the end of the season and will then take up a two-year contract with the club.

He played a handful of Super League games for the club before heading to the Championship, becoming one of the competition’s most prolific wingers for a number of years.

Kay was Toronto’s first-ever signing and has gone on to score 66 tries in 70 games for the club.

“I’m over the moon to be joining Wakefield, the place where I got handed my Super League debut,” he said.

“I think the club itself has developed in leaps and bounds since the last time I was there so I’m really looking forward to getting back and getting stuck in.”