Wakefield could move for Fifita after Tangata rejoins Halifax

COOK Islands prop Adam Tangata is heading back to Halifax – fuelling rumours that Wakefield are set to bring in NRL star Andrew Fifita.

It will be a third spell at The Shay for fans’ favourite Tangata, 30, who has agreed terms with the Championship club through to the end of 2022.

He featured in Wakefield’s opening Super League match of the season against Leeds, but it’s reckoned Trinity want to free up a quota spot.

Bringing in Australia and Tonga international and New South Wales Origin prop Fifita, 31, from Cronulla, would provide a link-up with twin brother David at Wakefield.

Tangata left Halifax for Trinity in 2019, initially on loan, and agreed a deal with Wakefield for this season back in June.

The former Canberra Under 20s player’s first spell at Halifax was from 2015-18, and he returned after a short spell at Widnes in 2019.

Halifax coach Simon Grix said: “This has had the potential to happen since he left.

“Halifax is home to Adam and, in his time in the UK, this is the place where he has played his best rugby and been truly happy.

“He left on both occasions for something we couldn’t offer and I feel he is definitely coming back an improved player from those experiences.

“It is important to note that out of the half dozen clubs that were in for Adam, we sat firmly at the bottom in terms of financial benefit.

“His heart has certainly ruled his head in one sense, with a strong desire to wear our colours again.

“I am excited about seeing him renew some old combinations but also create some new ones with the current crop.”

Tangata said: “I’m buzzing to be back at the club and can’t wait to get ripped in with the boys.

“It’s an exciting time on and off the field and I am looking forward to being a part of it.”