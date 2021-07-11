Wakefield make a move for Hood

Wakefield Trinity are being strongly linked with Leigh hooker Liam Hood after agreeing a two-year contract extension with backrower Jordan Crowther.

Yorkshire-born Scotland international Hood, 29, has been a consistent performer in a struggling Leigh side this season.

He has been with the Centurions since 2019, when he stared a second spell at the club after a short stint with Widnes.

Hood began his career at Leeds, making five first-team appearances and having loans at Dewsbury and Hunslet before joining Salford for the 2015 campaign.

A four-game spell at Swinton preceded his first period at Leigh from 2016-18.

Trinity’s two recognised hookers, Kyle Wood and Josh Wood, are both out of contract this year.

Wakefield recently confirmed the signing of utility back Lee Gaskell from Huddersfield on a two-year deal to run from next season and extended fullback Max Jowitt’s contract until the end of 2023.

Club Academy product Crowther, 24, is currently injured, so missed Friday’s 30-14 Super League defeat at home to St Helens.

With Joe Westerman heading to Castleford next season, he is keen to make the loose-forward berth his own.

Having made his debut as a 17-year-old in 2014, he developed via loan spells at York, Dewsbury, Oxford and Newcastle, and has become a key player under coach Chris Chester.

“I’m a Wakefield lad and it was always my first choice to stay, so I’m happy it’s over the line now, he said.

“It’s been a frustrating year with injuries and I just want to pay back the faith that’s been shown in me and get plenty of game time next year.

“Joe Westerman has been a big mentor for me, and with him moving on at the end of the year, I think it opens up that spot.”

Chester said: “Jordy has worked particularly hard over the years to establish himself as a first-team player and has become a really important part of the squad.

“He’s done a good job playing out of position at times this season, but there’s a real chance for him to nail down that loose-forward spot moving forward.”

