Wakefield Trinity announce season ticket delay due to RFL and league structure issue

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have announced a delay to their season tickets due to the league structure issue that has raged for weeks between the Championship and League One.

Following the exit of West Wales Raiders, London Skolars and Newcastle Thunder from the third tier, League One clubs have worked towards a new structure for the 2024 season with just eight teams competing.

However, with that debate still ongoing, it means that no fixtures have been released yet – something which has delayed Wakefield releasing their own season tickets for their first season back in the Championship since 1998.

The club statement reads: “We await confirmation from the RFL of the 2024 Championship league structure and a new 1895 cup format.

“We therefore expect a short delay in the drafting and publication of the fixture list. We can assure you that within 24 hours of its receipt we will launch the season tickets sales.

“This should still be in the next few days. Our fantastic season ticket price points and monthly payment options are now finalised in-house. The new season ticket purchase web page has been developed and will be the on-line means of purchasing your tickets.”

It promises to be an interesting year in the second tier for Trinity, with new owner Matt Ellis backing new head coach Daryl Powell financially.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.