England-Tonga clash records brilliant TV viewing figures

ENGLAND secured a three-match whitewash against Tonga on Saturday, running out 26-4 winners against Kristian Woolf’s side.

Over 15,000 spectators flocked to the home of Leeds Rhinos, Headingley, to watch Shaun Wane’s men run riot against their Pacific challengers.

Whilst that attendance number on the ground was impressive, so was the number of people that tuned into BBC One to watch the fixture live on TV.

In fact, according to rugbyleagueontv, the third Test brought in the most viewers across all three Tests with an average of 695,000 with a peak of 887,000 – 1.87% share of the audience of BBC One (the first Test had an average of 566,000 and the second of 642,000).

Rugbyleagueontv has revealed that 176,000 people also tuned in to watch the women’s clash between England and Wales on BBC Two, with a peak of 220,000.

