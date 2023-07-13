Wakefield Trinity could be set for more Super League signings as Mark Applegarth provides timescale for Luke Gale

eWAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth hasn’t ruled out further Super League signings to bolster his squad for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Wakefield have been one of the most active sides in the transfer market so far this year with the likes of Will Dagger, Luke Gale, David Fifita and Romain Franco joining the club and all having an impact.

That being said, although Applegarth is content with his squad at present, he hasn’t ruled out any further signings.

“Never say never, but we are quite content unless we get some mad injuries which have bene happening throughout this year,” Applegarth said.

“We are more content, we get some more bodies back and if we get a full and healthy squad, we have a lot of firepower to choose from. The biggest thing is keeping everyone fit and healthy.

“You have got to keep your best squad on your field.”

Could Wakefield star Luke Gale be back in just two weeks’ time for when Trinity take on the Warrington Wolves? Applegarth certainly thinks so.

“There is a very strong possibility, Luke’s injury is a positive outcome. He has had surgery in that area and it has done its job.

“It was really good news for us that. If he responds well to treatment he could be in contention for the Warrington game.”