BRADFORD BULLS have strengthened their pack for the push for Super League promotion.

In recent weeks and months, the likes of James Segeyaro, Jorge Taufua, Lee Gaskell and Jason Baitieri have all penned deals at Odsal in a bid to help the West Yorkshire side return to the top flight.

Now the Bulls have added to their squad further with the addition of Hull KR prop Dan Okoro, who had initially joined the Newcastle Thunder on a season-long loan for the 2023 season.