Wakefield Trinity forced into another stadium change for Championship clash

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S fixture against York RLFC Knights on Sunday 14th April will now take place at the LNER Community Stadium.

The West Yorkshire club has already had to move its Championship clash against Doncaster on Sunday 7 April to the Eco-Power Stadium – and now the York fixture is too a casualty.

Trinity released this statement: “Work is still ongoing on the critical water supply issue within the Neil Fox MBE Stand and the club could not guarantee work would be completed in time for the game against York. The club are still continuing to work with Morgan Sindall in order to solve the issue.

“The club would like to apologise to fans once again for the need to switch the fixture following on from the Doncaster game being moved last week. We have acted as quickly as possible in order to allow fans as much time to make arrangements for the game.

“Trinity would like to thank York for their complete understanding of our current situation and allowing us to switch the game. We look forward to welcoming them to the DIY Kitchens Stadium in September.”

The return fixture at the DIY Kitchens Stadium will now take place on Sunday 15th September.

