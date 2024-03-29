Hull FC owner Adam Pearson’s message to head coach Tony Smith following dismal start to 2024 season

HULL FC owner Adam Pearson has told head coach Tony Smith to ‘crack on’ with his current job at the MKM Stadium.

The Black and Whites have been one of the most disappointing sides in 2024 so far, crashing out of the Challenge Cup Sixth Round with a 50-6 hammering by Huddersfield Giants whilst sitting near the bottom of the Super League table after winning just once since the season began.

That has, inevitably, led to speculation that Smith could be fighting for his job. However, the veteran Super League boss, who was won trophies at Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves, has been given the nod of approval from those above him.

When asked what the message from Pearson and chief executive James Clark was with Hull currently stuck in the rut, Smith replied on BBC Humberside: “Crack on and do the job that you were brought in to do, and that’s what I’m doing.

“They’re good with that – they know it’s a project and they knew it wasn’t going to happen overnight.

“I’ve been honest about where we’re at, and has confidence been down? Yeah, it has, but at some stage, when your confidence is down, you’ve got to work harder, dig in, and do something about it.

“This is life in rugby league, and sometimes it’s tough. If you’re not tough enough and you don’t work hard enough, then you won’t get through itand you won’t come out of the other side.

“Those are pretty similar principles to most parts of life so we’ll just keep working hard. It’s all we can do.”

Smith has been at Hull since the start of the 2023 Super League season but the Black and Whites failed to make the Super League play-offs last season too.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.