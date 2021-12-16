Wakefield Trinity get planning permission for stadium redevelopment

Wakefield Metropolitan Council have today approved the planning application for the redevelopment of the Be Well Support Stadium at Belle Vue for Wakefield Trinity.

And the Council has also approved a planning application for the land described as Plot 8 at Newmarket to the north of the city that was going to be the site of a new stadium for the club, but which will now be developed commercially with a Section 106 agreement that will generate funds for the works to be undertaken at Belle Vue.

The approvals pave the way for work to start on the redevelopment in early 2022, subject to the necessary statutory consents and formal signing of the Section 106 agreement, which has already been agreed in principle.

Wakefield Trinity Chairman John Minards said; “This is fantastic news and marks another significant milestone in our plans to develop the Be Well Support Stadium at Belle Vue into a Community Stadium for the people of Wakefield. We look forward to completing the necessary legal processes in January and making a start in earnest shortly thereafter.”