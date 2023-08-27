Wakefield Trinity hopeful of injury boost for relegation run-in

MARK APPLEGARTH is hopeful that “favourite toy” Kelepi Tanginoa will be back in time to influence Wakefield Trinity’s season.

Wakefield are deep in relegation trouble after a season in which key forward Tanginoa has played only three times.

He spent more than two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury earlier in the season, and then broke his arm away at Catalans Dragons at the end of June.

Tanginoa is closing in on a full recovery and although he will be unavailable for this Sunday’s visit of St Helens, Wakefield expect him to be back the following week when they again face Super League leaders Catalans.

“We are hoping he should be available for the last three rounds,” said Applegarth of the 29-year-old, who played in the NRL for Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles before joining Trinity in 2019.

“He’s got his pot off; he’s been for a CT scan and the specialist is pretty happy. As long as there are no hiccups, he should be back for the last three rounds.

“Everyone is itching to have him back. It’s like having your favourite toy in your toy box and you’re not allowed to play with it.

“He’s had a very unlucky year. He’s had a couple of hamstring injuries, then this broken arm.

“He doesn’t seem to be able to catch a break at the moment, so hopefully we can get him back and he can be a big player for us in these last three.”

With only four matches left to save their Super League status, and Wakefield two points behind local rivals Castleford after both were beaten on Friday night, Applegarth is aware of the magnitude of each fixture.

“It’s the same mentality, every week is do or die,” he said.

“You can’t afford to be picking and choosing your games, especially when you’re bottom of the league.”

