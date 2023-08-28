Leeds Rhinos forward hits out at referees to be made “accountable” following Huddersfield Giants loss

LEEDS RHINOS star forward Sam Lisone has called for referees to be made “accountable” following his side’s 21-12 loss to the Huddersfield Giants at the weekend.

The Rhinos were trailing 16-0 at one point before mounting a comeback before the break to reduce the deficit to just four at 16-12.

However, Leeds didn’t score in the second-half as two Will Pryce penalties and a Jake Connor drop goal settled the win for the Giants.

That being said, there were a number of controversial flashpoints during the Super League fixture, including that drop goal from Connor that seemingly went wide of the target.

In fact, Huddersfield’s players were setting up for a 20-metre restart before referee Marcus Griffiths put his arm in the air to signal the one-pointer had gone over.

Lisone, who was one of the Giants’ best players, tweeted after the game: “Refs need to be held accountable just like players.”

https://twitter.com/samlisone/status/1695835529332314407?s=20

