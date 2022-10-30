Wakefield Trinity keen on international forward as club eye further signings

WAKEFIELD TRINITY supporters are hoping to hear positive news on squad additions amid confirmation that the club are interested in offering controversial Kiwi Kevin Proctor a career lifeline.

The former New Zealand second rower was sacked by Gold Coast Titans in July after posting a video of himself vaping in the stadium toilets during an NRL game at Canterbury Bulldogs (while not playing, he was part of the squad as 19th man).

Vaping isn’t permitted in or around the CommBank Stadium in Sydney – and anyone wishing to smoke or vape must request a pass to leave, then re-enter, the venue.

Proctor, 33, who had nine years at Melbourne Storm before joining Gold Coast in 2017 and has a history of indiscretions in Rugby League, blamed the breakdown of his marriage, his mother’s cancer diagnosis and a string of injuries for the ‘vapegate’ incident.

It was thought he was contemplating retirement, but the suggestions are the 22-Test star, who played for Melbourne when they beat Leeds in the 2010 World Club Challenge at Elland Road, will agree a deal with Wakefield after opening talks with the club.

Trinity, who have quota spots available and were linked with Gold Coast forward Sam Lisone before he joined Leeds, are unlikely to offer a new contract to Wales winger Kyle Evans, who joined them on a short-term deal in June.

They already have Lewis Murphy, Lee Kershaw, Jorge Taufua and Tom Lineham on the books, and are looking to strengthen in other areas.

Chairman John Minards, chief executive Michael Carter and new coach Mark Applegarth will address supporters at a forum tonight (Monday, October 31).

Applegarth succeeded Willie Poching soon after the end of the season (Wakefield won five of their last seven games to climb away from relegation danger and finish tenth).

James Ford, who won widespread praise for his work over eight years as coach of York, has come in as his assistant.

But while a string of players have left, including star winger Tom Johnstone to Catalans and halfback Jacob Miller to Castleford, Featherstone halfback Morgan Smith (shown wearing the club’s 2023 kit) is the only confirmed new addition so far.

An update on the progress on ongoing redevelopment work at the Be Well Support Stadium (Belle Vue) is included on the forum agenda.

Wakefield are set to host Halifax in centre Reece Lyne’s testimonial on Sunday, January 15.

