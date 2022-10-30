Ex-Warrington Wolves man to take on leadership role at Leigh Leopards

Chris Chester expects Jack Hughes to be a leader at Leigh Leopards following his switch from Warrington Wolves.

The 30-year-old former Great Britain international forward has signed a two-year deal with Leigh, where he previously made a single appearance on loan in 2013 while a Wigan Warriors player.

Ten years on he will be one of the most experienced figures in the Leopards squad as they prepare for a return to Super League.

Hughes has close to 250 top-flight appearances to his name and is a Grand Final winner with Wigan and a Challenge Cup winner with Warrington.

He has also been the Wolves’ captain over the last two seasons, although he missed most of the 2022 campaign due to a shoulder injury that means he hasn’t played since April.

Leigh are you to appoint a skipper for 2023 but their Championship promotion campaign was led by co-captains in Joe Mellor, who will stay another term, and Salford Red Devils-bound Adam Sidlow.

Hughes will be a prime contender but, either way, he will be one of Leigh’s leaders.

“I have known Jack for several years and was blown away when I met him all those months ago for a chat,” said head of rugby Chris Chester.

“It was clear from that day how much of a leader he’s been at both Wigan and Warrington, and I have no doubt in my mind that he will have the same impact on Leigh as a club moving forward.”

The Leopards have signed no fewer than six players from the Halliwell Jones Stadium for next season, with Hughes joined by Josh Charnley, Matt Davis, Jacob Gannon, Oliver Holmes and Robbie Mulhern.

Holmes is a particularly eye-catching addition, another England international forward who had his stay with Warrington cut short after just one year.

“We jumped at the chance when we found out that Oli would be available and we are very glad that we could get the deal done,” added Chester.

“He is an experienced player, who has over 250 first-grade games and leads with his actions.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.