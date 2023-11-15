Wakefield Trinity owner reveals where ex-Super League club is weakest on IMG grading as Matt Ellis aiming for 9,000 fans long-term

WAKEFIELD TRINITY owner Matt Ellis has revealed where the former Super League club is weakest on its IMG grading.

Wakefield were given a score of 12.52 points when IMG released their provisional grading a fortnight ago which put them in 11th spot in the table.

With a new stand up and running as well as a lucrative new ownership, Trinity fans are buzzing, but Ellis wants to bring more through the door.

“Fandom is probably the weakest area, that’s where we need to improve. The stand means we are going in the right direction points wise and the owner investment will improve too,” Ellis told BBC Radio Leeds.

“We would maybe not get Grade A status in the next 12 months but we are looking at increasing our score from 1 point to 1.5. We are targeting Salford and Huddersfield to be there and just under Grade A.

“Every supporter that comes next year will count towards the IMG stuff too. Fandom we have to target, let’s get that up.”

In terms of the long-term ambition, Ellis wants around 9,000 supporters to flock to Belle Vue.

“My long-term ambition if we can make a set amount of kitchens each week I want full capacity for my long-term vision would be to get 9,000 in the stadium.

“I’ve got a few ideas over how we can do that with attracting new supporters which will all come in in the next six months.

“We want to have a big club mentality going down where some of the fixtures – not being disrespectful – they are not the big games.

“If we think we are Wakefield and are on our way back, I’m just excited to see how the season ticket sales go.”

