Catalans Dragons prop Siosiua Taukeiaho stuck in limbo after Canterbury Bulldogs controversy

CATALANS DRAGONS prop Siosiua Taukeiaho is stuck in limbo after the Canterbury Bulldogs failed to register the Tongan international in their top 30 squad for the 2024 NRL season.

Taukeiaho has been linked with a move to the Bulldogs for a number of months with a deal said to have been signed.

However, a report in the Sydney Morning Herald last week claimed that Taukeiaho had not yet secured a release from the Dragons despite owner Bernard Guasch saying in August that the prop was free to leave “if the player finds a new opportunity elsewhere”.

However, after contacting a club official, League Express can reveal that the Tongan prop has indeed secured a release but hasn’t found a club as of yet.

The press release said at the time: “Catalans Dragons can confirm Siua Taukeiaho will be released from the remainder of his contract at the end of the 2023 season for family reasons. The club will be ready to negotiate if the player finds a new opportunity elsewhere.

“The Tongan prop arrived at the club this season and made 7 appearances for the Dragons in an injury-blighted season.

“The club would like to wish him all the best for the future.

“Siua Taukeiaho said: “It’s been a disappointing season with the number of injuries I have had. I love this place, I wish I could have stayed longer but I need to put my family first. I remain 100% focused on my objectives with the club until the end of the season. I will do everything to get my body right to help the team to win the competition. I haven’t signed anywhere else. If that happens, both clubs will then negotiate.”

“Bernard Guasch said: “We’ve had a discussion with Siua and we understand his decision to return to Australia. He is very frustrated with his season and would have liked to contribute more to the club’s performances. We know he is going to do everything he can to be competitive for the last games of the season and to help the team to achieve its objectives.”

That being said, the Bulldogs have been unable to register the former Sydney Roosters prop given they still have 30 players in their squad, and, to make matters even more controversial, the rift between Canterbury’s captain Raymond Faitala-Mariner and the club has been brought to an end.

That means that Faitala-Mariner, who was the most likely to move on from the Bulldogs squad to make way for Taukeiaho, looks set to stay.

